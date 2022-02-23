CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois will be without two big role players Thursday in their match-up with Ohio State, losing freshman RJ Melendez and backup center Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk to injury.

Head coach Brad Underwood announced Melendez needed an emergency appendectomy Wednesday night after a bad case of appendicitis. He did not say how long his recovery might take. And after taking a shot to the head against Michigan State, Bosmans-Verdonk is in concussion protocols. Underwood says he was told by officials on Saturday the contact that caused the injury was incidental.

The Illini are back in a familiar position, having missed several rotational for a majority of the season. One of those players, Andre Curbelo, is slowing working himself back into game shape. The guard is still finding his rhythm on the court, but it gets better with every practice.

“Every day that he’s out there is another day that he gets more comfortable,” says Underwood. “He’s getting in much better shape. That’s becoming very evident, he’s come a long way here in the last ten days, two weeks. And we’re going to need him. There’s no doubt about that, we’re going to need him down the stretch.”

“I’ve been trying to find other ways to be productive and help the team out,” says Curbelo. “So just going to figure out different things I can do, then go from there.”

Illinois welcomes No. 22 Ohio State to the State Farm Center Thursday. Tip-off is 8 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.