Megan Cooney named All-Big Ten

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball outside hitter Megan Cooney was named an All-Big Ten first team selection on Wednesday. The super senior is second on the Illini in kills this season with 344 for a 2.97 kill per set and .261 hitting percentage. She also added 271 digs, while ranking third on the team with 77 blocks and fourth with 29 aces. Cooney is the program’s career sets played leader with 546 in her five seasons in Orange and Blue.

Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy was named Big Ten Player of the Year by a vote of the conference’s coaches, with Nebraska’s Lexi Rodriguez earning Defensive Player of the Year. Sydney Hilley of Wisconsin was tabbed Setter of the Year and teammate Julia Orzol garnered Freshman of the Year accolades. Purdue’s Dave Shondell was named Coach of the Year by both the coaches and media.

Illinois opens up play in the NCAA tournament on Friday in Lexington, Kentucky taking on West Virginia at 4 p.m. in the first round. The winner will face either the No. 7 host Wildcats, the defending national champions, or Southeast Missouri State.