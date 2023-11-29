CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — With a game-high 20 points, Illinois guard Adalia McKenzie led Illinois women’s basketball to a dominating 89-50 win over Central Connecticut State on Wednesday.

“We still need more reps, and practice time, and games together, just because we haven’t been all together,” Illinois head coach Shauna Green said. “Last game was our first game with everyone dressed, tonight was our second one. We’ll keep getting better.”

“Coach Green talked to me about being consistent with getting workouts in,” McKenzie said. “Just staying consistent on the floor and putting in that work. It’s true, hard work does pay off.”

Illinois will have a full week off before returning to the court next Wednesday to take on Northern Kentucky.