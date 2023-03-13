CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer have plenty of experience in the NCAA tournament, both making deep runs at Texas Tech and Baylor respectively, but they are the only current Illini who know what it’s like to play in the second weekend of the Big Dance. Mayer won a national title with the Bears, Shannon Jr. helped the Red Raiders to the Sweet 16. Other than junior forward Coleman Hawkins, no other Illini have played minutes in more than one NCAA tournament game.

“You know we’ve had some guys a part of this thing and some guys that have no clue what’s next,” Hawkins said about playing the postseason. “I think sometimes during the season, you get stuck going through the motions but you can’t do that when you’re here now, everything matters so just getting the message across that we’ve got to go as hard as we can every day and not take the opportunity for granted.”

The Illini (20-12) are the No. 9 seed in the West Regional, set to face No. 8 Arkansas on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. CT in Des Moines on TBS. The Razorbacks (20-13) are coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances under fourth-year head coach Eric Musselman. Meanwhile Illinois head coach Brad Underwood is still looking for that elusive first Sweet 16 after failing to make the second weekend as a No. 1 seed two years ago, then falling in the second round last year as the fourth-seed.

“There’s no pressure on us,” Underwood said. “We just need to go let our hair down so to speak and go play like we’re capable. You’ve got to enjoy this and I think that we got guys that understand the abruptness of the end, I’ve used that term a lot, and you just go home if you don’t play well. There’s nothing to lose so you need to go have fun.”