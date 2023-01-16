MINNEAPOLIS (WCIA) — Matthew Mayer scored a game high 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first double-double this season, leading Illinois to a 78-60 blowout win over Minnesota Monday night at Williams Arena. It’s the fourth-straight victory for the Illini (13-5, 3-2 B1G), who are now above .500 in Big Ten play for the first time this season.

In his return to his home state, Dain Dainja scored 11 points. The Illini forward had about 20 family and friends in attendance to watch the Brooklyn Park native play in Minnesota for the first time since high school. Terrence Shannon Jr. put up 11 points, with freshman Jayden Epps adding 10 as well.

Dawson Garcia led the Gophers (7-9, 1-5 B1G) with 17 points, with Ta’lon Cooper also in double figures with 16.

Illinois dominated the glass with a 50-29 advantage in rebounding and a 54-28 edge in points in the paint. After a close game at half where the Illini only led by three, 35-32, Illinois ran away with the game in the second outscoring Minnesota 43-28, shooting 56 percent from the field in the final 20 minutes.

In his best game as an Illini, freshman Ty Rodgers scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds. In his first time playing extended minutes this season, Brandon Lieb scored four points, grabbed two rebounds and got a block in 12 minutes off the bench, after multiple frontcourt players were in foul trouble in the first half.