HOOPESTON (WCIA) — After finishing up some school work at Baylor over the Summer, fifth-year senior Matthew Mayer has officially joined the Illinois basketball squad. He even spent some time Saturday at Brick and Ivy Sports in Hoopeston, endearing himself to the Illini faithful signing autographs.

Mayer joins the team coming off a season with 33 starts, averaging 9.8 points per game. But after four years with the Bears, the guard wanted a change of scenary.

“I’d say the main reason is to experience something new. I was there for a long time, had a lot of success there. I just thought it would be a really interesting experience to try somewhere new,” Mayer said. “Also see if I could potentially help my draft stock, see if I can be a first round pick this year.”

Mayer may have the chance to see his former team at the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas. The Illini play UCLA in the first game, and will play either the Bears or Virginia.