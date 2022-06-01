CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Matthew Mayer is officially an Illini. The Baylor transfer committed to come to Champaign last week for his grad season, Illinois announced he’s joining the team on Wednesday, signing a Big Ten Tender of Financial Aid.

The 6-foot-9, 225-pound versatile player spent the past four years in Waco, winning a national championship in 2021 with the Bears. Baylor has been a No. 1 seed the past two seasons. Mayer was an All-Big 12 player last seasons putting up career bests 9.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. As a junior, the Austin, Texas native shot 40 percent from beyond the arc, including a win over Illinois in a game played in Indianapolis.

“We are thrilled to add one of the most versatile players in college basketball to the Illini family in Matthew Mayer,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said in a statement. “He can excel at every position on the court, on both ends of the floor. He has the shooting, playmaking ability, and skill to play literally anywhere and impact the game. Matthew has a winning pedigree, playing a major role for Baylor during a historic run of success for that program, which includes an NCAA title. His experience, leadership and winning mentality are all traits that will strengthen our current team.”