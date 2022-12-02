COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WCIA) — Jahmir Young called game.

The Maryland guard hit a dagger 3 with 14 seconds left to give the 22nd-ranked Terrapins a four-point lead and an upset 71-66 win over No. 16 Illinois on Friday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams at Xfinity Center.

The Charlotte transfer scored a game high 24 points to keep the Terps (8-0) unbeaten, while handing the Illini (6-2, 0-1 B1G) their second loss. Hakim Hart added 17 points for Maryland, with Donta Scott adding 12.

Terrence Shannon Jr. went down in the second half after getting into a collision with Julian Reese. He laid on the floor and eventually got up on his own but had a large gash above his eye. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said he needed stitches after the game, but the Texas Tech transfer still scored a team high 10 points to go along with seven rebounds. Coleman Hawkins added 16 points and seven boards, with RJ Melendez the other Illini in double-figures with 13.

Illinois returns to Champaign but will be flying back to the East Coast on Monday afternoon to get ready for Tuesday night’s game against No. 2 Texas at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic. The Longhorns are unbeaten this season.