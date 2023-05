URBANA (WCIA) — Maryland softball scored five runs in the fourth and held Illinois to just two runs in a 6-2 win Friday night at Eichelberger Field in the series opener. The Illini dropped to 28-24 overall and 6-14 in Big Ten play, as they cling to 12th place in the Big Ten standings. Only the top 12 teams qualify for the conference tournament Illinois is hosting next week.

Game two in the series is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m.