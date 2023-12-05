NEW YORK (WCIA) — Marcus Domask showed up when the lights were bright. The Southern Illinois transfer scored a career high 33 points, the most in a Jimmy V Classic game since 2001, leading Illinois to a 98-89 win over Florida Atlantic at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night. Not to be outdone, Terrence Shannon Jr. also put up a career high 33 points, as the two combined to go 25-of-35 shooting from the floor, scoring 66 of the team’s 98 points in the marquee win.

The Illini (7-1) turned a seven-point second half deficit into a seven-point lead early in the second half going on a 14-0 run. Both teams started off slow, scoring a combined 20 points through the first 7:40 of the game, before the offense came alive. Illinois finished the half making 14-of-21 from the field, with FAU netting 12-of-24 in that same stretch, with the Owls leading 42-39 at the break.

From Terrence Shannon Jr. launching the ball into the sky and on, follow the Illini off the Madison Square Garden court following their 98-89 win over No. 11 Florida Atlantic: pic.twitter.com/jVOYHr4trd — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) December 6, 2023

The second half belonged to Domask and Shannon Jr. though, with the two players combining to score 49 points in the final 20 minutes, shooting 17-of-23 from the field. For the game, the Illini shot 63 percent overall and 40 percent from beyond the arc, making eight 3s. Free throw shooting has been a struggle for Illinois all season but against FAU, the Illini went 18-for-20 from the stripe.

Justin Harmon added 10 points for the Illini off the bench, with Coleman Hawkins scoring nine, including a late 3 in the second half that extended the Illinois lead. The senior forward also added three steals in 26 minutes on the court.

"I learned that we're a pretty tough team"



The #Illini take down No. 11 Florida Atlantic in the Jimmy V Classic behind career 33 point nights from Terrence Shannon Jr. and Marcus Domask



"This just shows where we can go but this isn't where we want to be" pic.twitter.com/nJkss3rt5u — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) December 6, 2023

Vlad Goldin led the Owls (7-2) scoring 23 points but was hampered by foul trouble in the first half. Johnell Davis added 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds, with Alijah Martin (13), Jalen Gaffney (10) and Tre Carroll (10) all in double-figures for FAU.

Illinois shot 63.2% from the field to beat FAU, and needed every bit of it. Terrence Shannon Jr. (33 points) and Brad Underwood reflect on the win:



"I feel like nobody can stop me going down hill." pic.twitter.com/KmBZKRItGy — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) December 6, 2023

Illinois returns to the court Saturday in the final game of its east coast swing visiting No. 17 Tennessee for an 11 a.m. tip-off against the Vols.