WCIA — Marcus Domask is staying in state for his final year of college ball with the Southern Illinois University Carbondale wing committing to play for Illinois Monday.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Wisconsin native averaged 16.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Salukis last season, shooting 34.8 percent from beyond the arc. The All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team selection started 106 games in his career in Carbondale, adding valuable experience for the Illini next season.

Domask is the first of what will be several transfers for the Illini this season, as they look to replace the production of Jayden Epps and RJ Melendez, who went into the transfer portal.