CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football is now into double digits for training camp practices, working out for the 10th time in fall camp on a picture perfect Wednesday morning on the grass fields just east of Memorial Stadium. It was another chance for the Illini offense under first year coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. to work on getting reps with a higher level tempo, something Lunney Jr. is pushing for out of his team. It was lacking during Monday’s first scrimmage, according to the former UTSA offensive coordinator.

“And the guys know that, it’s not a secret we’ve got to press that and it’s kind of to be expected,” Lunney Jr. said. “The tempo just as the communication between plays was a little slower than I would like. It wasn’t terrible but it’s been a point of emphasis this week.”



“We’re working on that,” Illinois junior running back Chase Brown said about the tempo. “Obviously we’re nowhere where we need to be but every single time, we look to the sideline for a signal and then processing that. We’ve got to think fast, play fast and go fast too.”

It’s a change from last year’s pro style offense under Tony Petersen, who is now at Illinois State in the same role, after Illinois head coach Bret Bielema moved on after just one season with Petersen. Lunney Jr. arrived in Champaign with a ‘tempro’ label to what he wants to do, a pro style offense but with tempo. Lunney Jr. says the offensive install is in place, through the first week and a half of training camp. Now it’s about working on situational football and polishing what they want to do, working on execution leading up to the Week Zero season opener against Wyoming on Aug. 27 at 3 p.m.