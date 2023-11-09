CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer still has not been medically cleared to play in Saturday’s game against Indiana, per Illini head coach Bret Bielema. Altmyer went down late in last Saturday’s win at Minnesota, with back-up John Paddock coming in to lead the team on a game-winning 85-yard drive that included a conversion on 4th and 11. Altmyer remains QB1 but has yet to practice this week, something Bielema said he doesn’t necessarily have to do to play on Saturday.

“I think nine games into it, I think just because of who he is and what he’s able to accomplish, but the quarterback position is unique,” Bielema said. “We were hopeful he was going to get involved a little bit on Wednesday but that got pushed back so he hasn’t officially been cleared but we’re kind of planning that way if everything comes through.”

Altmyer completed 24-of-31 passes for 212 yards against the Gophers, throwing for three touchdowns and one interception, to go along with two fumbles, losing one. Overall, Altmyer has steadily improved throughout the season, currently fourth in the Big Ten in total offense, averaging 240 yards per game. In his last six outings, the Ole Miss transfer has completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,312 yards and 10 TDs to just three interceptions.

If Altmyer can’t go, Paddock would get the start against the Hoosiers. The Ball State transfer has completed 15 of his 26 pass attempts this season for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

Illinois hosts Indiana Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff on Big Ten Network.