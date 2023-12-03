CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer had an up-and-down first season with the Illini. From a four interception game against Penn State to a three touchdown performance against Minnesota before leaving the game with a concussion, Altmyer talks with WCIA 3’s Bret Beherns about it all at an NIL event at Dick’s Sporting Goods Sunday night. Watch the entire conversation in a web extra video above, as Altmyer discusses going from QB1 to back-up after John Paddock’s rise to prominence late in the season, as well as what the Ole Miss transfer learned in his first full year as a starter.