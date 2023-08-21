WCIA — Transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer has been named the starting quarterback for Illinois, head coach Bret Bielema announced Monday.

The sophomore came to the Illini in the winter as a former highly touted prospect from Mississippi, starting his collegiate career at Ole Miss. He played in nine games over two seasons with the Rebels, making one start in 2022. He threw for 317 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions in those games.

The 6-foot-2 signal caller had been competing in camp with fellow transfer John Paddock and redshirt freshman Donovan Leary. A unanimous four-star recruit coming out of high school, Altmyer will be the third different Game No. 1 starter for the Illini in three years. Grad transfer Tommy DeVito led the Illini in 2022, while Brandon Peters started the first game of 2021.