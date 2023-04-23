WCIA — It is not the debut everyone expected to see for Illinois transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer, but the former Ole Miss man has officially taken the field in Orange and Blue.

With Spring game being rained out and turned into a scrimmage, the team did not allow filming of 11-on-11 drills. Altmyer did throw multiple touchdowns against the backup defense and was the first QB on the field. Bret Bielema is not naming a starter at this time, but likes the progress he has seen through Spring.

“We’ve gotten 14 practices in and he’s gotten better in each one,” Bielema says. “He understands football very easily, it comes to him naturally. Very accurate, good passer. I think what we do is a lot of things he’s familiar with. Him and Barry have meshed together very well from a coach-player relationship. It’s very impressive and I think the best is yet to come.”