CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Luke Altmyer’s first season at Illinois was filled with plenty of highs and lows. Leading the Illini on a game winning drive against Toledo in the season opener, completing a 4th down pass for 33 yards to Casey Washington to set up a game winning field goal, set the table in his debut in Orange and Blue. But just two weeks later, Altmyer threw four interceptions in a loss to No. 7 Penn State.

"It was definitely a tricky situation to navigate for me, mentally especially trying to stay positive"



Chatted with #Illini QB Luke Altmyer on the end of his year following a concussion, then taking on a back-up role



"I grew in a lot of different ways and was able to reflect" pic.twitter.com/1ouskHLFI2 — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) December 4, 2023

There were plenty of ups-and-downs in-between. From the offense only scoring seven points against Nebraska in a home loss, to an upset victory at Maryland and a three touchdown performance in a win at Minnesota. But Altmyer left the game late in the fourth quarter against the Gophers with a concussion. John Paddock came in and led the Illini to a win, ultimately earning the starting job. Going from QB1 to back-up after Altmyer was cleared medically wasn’t easy.

“It was definitely a tricky situation to navigate for me mentally especially,” Altmyer said on Sunday before an NIL event in Champaign. “Trying to stay positive through the whole thing, I had a great support system uplifting me the whole way.”

Altmyer was playing some of his best football when he got hurt, throwing seven touchdown passes in three games, all while averaging 13 carries a game, using his legs as a big catalyst to the offensive production. But after Paddock threw for a Memorial Stadium record 507 yards in an overtime win over Indiana, Altmyer was named the back-up for the rest of the season, despite getting cleared following his concussion. Seeing the game from the sidelines was a motivating experience for Altmyer, who returns as the presumed starter next season.

"Coming back really really strong with a chip on my shoulder and a little bit of anger, scratching and clawing to really be successful"



Illinois QB Luke Altmyer on an up-and-down first season with the #Illini



"I think I could write a book about it" pic.twitter.com/Akd34UKo83 — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) December 4, 2023

“You go into 2024 with that kind of sour taste in your mouth and only going to grow from it and get better from it and coming back really really strong with chip on my shoulder and a little bit of anger, scratching and clawing to really be successful.”

For the season, Altmyer finished fourth in the Big Ten in both passing yards per game (209.2) and completion percentage (64.8%), while throwing for 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.