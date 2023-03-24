WCIA — Almost 80 percent of the production from Illinois running backs is gone in 2023 with Chase Brown moving on to the NFL Draft.

The room looks a lot different this season, with Josh McCray and Reggie Love III looking the most likely to step up to the plate.

“I feel like I’m ready to make those steps, I feel like I can do the three things a running back should be able to do well,” Love said. “Run between the tackles, catch the football, and block for the quarterback, be in there for pass pro. I feel like I’m definitely ready to take that step and I look forward to it.”

Love had 329 yards and two rushing touchdowns in 2022, with one start coming in the ReliaQuest Bowl.