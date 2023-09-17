WCIA — Illinois junior Reggie Love III is beginning to find his rhythm in the backfield after three solid performances for the Illini to begin the season.

Most recently, the St. Louis native put up 55 yards on 12 carries in a loss to No. 7 Penn State on Saturday. The best of his runs came near the goal line when Love pushed through two defenders to find the endzone for his first score of the season. Love has now rushed for over 45 yards in every game so far in 2023, a bright spot for the offense as Illinois looks to bounce back from a five turnover day against the Nittany Lions.

“Coach [Bielema] tells us all the time, there’s three ways you can lose a game: penalties, mental errors and turnovers. Turnovers happened to be the reason why Penn State came away with the dub today,” Love said. “Obviously it’s tough. Especially when you first see it, but just trying to keep the guys level-headed, trying to keep the guys going is probably one of the easiest but hardest things to do when it’s happening consistently like it did today.”

Illinois kicks off against Florida Atlantic on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.