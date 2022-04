URBANA (WCIA) — Down a run to Louisiana with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Illinois got new life. Bella Loya’s RBI single tied the game at two, sending it to extra innings, but in the top of the eighth, the Rajun Cajuns scored twice and left Illinois Field with a 4-2 win Tuesday afternoon.

The loss snaps a 10-game winning streak for the Illini (26-14, 9-2 B1G) who are back in action Wednesday afternoon at noon for a doubleheader against No. 10 Northwestern.