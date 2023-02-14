STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WCIA) — Illinois basketball hits the road for two games this week starting with a trip to Happy Valley tonight to face a struggling Penn State team that blew out the Illini earlier this season in Champaign. The Nittany Lions (14-11, 5-9 B1G) are a different team than when they beat the Illini (17-7, 8-5 B1G) back in December 74-59, PSU has lost four straight games. Illinois is also in a different place now than two months ago. Winners of eight out of their last ten games, the Illini are surging towards the NCAA tournament and trying to secure a double-bye in the Big Ten tournament.

“It was a time that we weren’t playing very well,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said about the last time his team faced Penn State. “We were not very good on either end of the court. We were especially bad on the offensive side. We can look at all the defensive short-comings, but our inept offense helped lead to some very, very poor defensive sequences. They hurt us in transition. Anytime you get three or four or five guys close to 20 points it’s not a very good night.”

With seven games remaining in the regular season, the Illini sit in a three-way tie for second in the Big Ten Conference to start the night. The league is jam packed in the middle with eight teams just 3.5 games back of Purdue.