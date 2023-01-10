LINCOLN, Neb. (WCIA) — Consistency hasn’t been a word associated with the Illinois basketball team very often this season. There have been plenty of ups and downs along the way to a 10-5 start, including a 1-3 mark in the Big Ten. Winning back-to-back games has also eluded the Illini for the past six weeks dating back to late November. That’s what’s at stake Tuesday night with a trip to Nebraska to face the upstart Huskers (9-7, 2-3 B1G), who have a Top 10 win this year, taking down No. 7 Creighton.

“They are probably the epitome of what I call ‘Bully Ball,'” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said about the Huskers. “Just get you to a spot and with (Derrick) Walker and him and just back you in, back you in, back you in to the front of the rim. They’ve been very, very efficient with that. Defensively, this team’s been playing very hard, they got great size, great length. They are a team that definitely has an identity on that end of the court.”

Nebraska is coming off an overtime win at Minnesota on Saturday, the second league win for the Big Red this season to go along with a 15-point win over Iowa. An overtime loss to Purdue also dots the Huskers’ schedule, as head coach Fred Hoiberg looks to take the next step in his fourth year with the program.

Illinois and Nebraska tip-off at 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network, the Illini are 3.5-point road favorites.