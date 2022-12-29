TAMPA, Fla. (WCIA) — It has been more than a month since Illinois football was last on the field, but its now only four days away from wrapping up the 2022 season in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

The Illini have started practicing at the University of Tampa in preparation for the game, but the team has had plenty of time for fun in the sun as well. Thursday players got to explore the Busch Gardens theme park, going on rides and enjoying the animal habitats.

“I’ve never been anywhere like that. I ain’t gonna lie, that was crazy,” Isaiah Williams said. “At first I was a little nervous, got up there and just closed my eyes. Closed them for like five seconds, open them and we were still going negative. After that I’m like, ‘Oh you know what’s about to happen for the rest of the ride.’ But after that it was just fun from there, but at first I was most definitely scared.”

Watch the Your Illini Nation Bowl Special on-demand now as Bret Beherns reports from Tampa, plus insight from Jeremy Werner and Robert Rosenthal, and an exclusive 1-on-1 with head coach Bret Bielema.