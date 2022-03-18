PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WCIA) — The buzz is building towards game time in Pittsburgh as the No. 4 Illini are looking to extend their stay in the Steel City with a win over No. 13 Chattanooga in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.

The #Illini have arrived at PPG Paints Arena for their first round game against Chattanooga in the NCAA tournament pic.twitter.com/IAV8KLQ30q — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) March 18, 2022

The team arrived at PPG Paints Arena at about 4 p.m. CT. They looked locked in to try and take down the Mocs. Chattanooga comes in with a lot of momentum as both the regular season and SoCon Tournament champions. They beat the buzzer in the tourney title game to punch their ticket to the big dance. On a shot from David Jean Baptise, who grew up playing with Illini guard Trent Frazier.

“He’s a really good player, really physical, big guard,” says Frazier. “I think he’s going to create challenges in the post, posting us up, obviously an elite shooter so we’ve got to be dialed in on him.”

The two other players to keep an eye on are guard Malachi Smith and forward Silvio de Sousa. Smith is from Belleville West, he won back-to-back state titles with Ohio State’s EJ Liddell. De Sousa is a transfer from Kansas, he was recruited by Illinois before going to Lawrence and the transferring to Chattanooga.

Your Illini Nation Pregame Show: NCAA Tournament Round One https://t.co/LkVqVv2O0C — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) March 18, 2022

“He takes his time, he’s never really rushed,” says center Kofi Cockburn. “That’s going to be a challenge for me to make sure I’m focused and don’t let him lull me to sleep because he’s so slow. He was really good footwork and likes to take a second pivot. His shooting has been okay, he shoots the ball pretty well for his size.”

Tip-off between the Illini and Mocs is 5:50 p.m. CT on TNT.