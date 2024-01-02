CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois (10-2, 1-0) men’s basketball reopens Big Ten play Tuesday night as Northwestern (10-2, 1-0) comes to Champaign looking to buck the recent trend in the rivalry.

Which Wildcat shows up is the first question, Northwestern has beaten No. 1 Purdue this season but has also lost to Chicago State at home.

Up to No. 9 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, this is Illinois’ first high major game against since Terrence Shannon Jr.’s suspension. The first test was a breeze in a blowout win over Fairleigh Dickinson in the non-conference finale with six guys in double-figures. They are likely going to need that same balanced scoring attack to find success with Shannon suspended. Stopping Boo Buie is at the top of the scouting report on Tuesday night. The senior guard is averaging 17.9 points per game, 7th-best in the Big Ten.

“In most cases probably the best guard in our league is Boo Buie,” head coach Brad Underwood said. “I think he had like 28 with 14 to go last year, maybe it was more than that. It seemed like every time he touched it, he scored. You can’t leave him alone, he’s got maybe the best float game in college basketball in terms of floaters from 15 feet so you’ve got to make it hard.”

Illinois has only started 2-0 in the Big Ten once under Underwood. The Illini have won nine of the last 10 against Northwestern.