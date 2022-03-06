CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — With some help earlier in the afternoon from Nebraska, Illinois basketball has a chance to win a share of the Big Ten Regular Season title for the first time since 2005.

The last-place Cornhuskers beat first-place Wisconsin by one point in Madison to give Illinois the wide open chance to win a trophy and take the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. The Illini need to take care of business against Iowa on Sunday first.

Crews are setting up confetti shooters next to the court here @StateFarmCenter 👀 any guesses what color it will be if the #Illini win? pic.twitter.com/j5Qoz1e64D — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) March 6, 2022

It is fitting that nearly two years to the day, the Illini played the Hawkeyes at the State Farm Center before the world shut down less than a week later. Only three guys who played on that remain, Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier, and Da’Monte Williams. All three will be recognized before the game for Senior Night.

Kofi is just a junior but will go through the ceremony, same with Jacob Grandison. Both guys could return next year, but will have decisions to make in the offseason. For now the seniors are doing their best to go out with a win and enjoy their finals game.

“I mean it’s home, I’ve been here since I was a kid when Cory [Bradford] and my dad was playing, running around here,” says Williams. “I mean it’s something I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid and was able to make it come true and really just embracing the moment.”

“I feel like there’s a lot of people who have had my back since the beginning,” says senior Alfonso Plummer. “My coaches, the crowd so it’s going to kind of be sad leaving but it was special for sure so it’s always going be in my heart.”