CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball returns to the court following its longest break between games in nearly a month Tuesday night, hosting Ohio State at 6 p.m. in front of a sold out State Farm Center crowd. The Illini last took the court five days ago, losing by 15 to Indiana. It was the 19th-straight day of practice or a game for the Orange and Blue, who took two days completely off following the loss to the Hoosiers, in a game that head coach Brad Underwood said his team was exhausted.

“We didn’t show our team one second of it,” Underwood said about the Indiana game. “We talked a little bit about being tougher, because of the moment, because of the situation. I mean, 13 or 14 missed layups? 13 or 14 missed free throws? That’s mental fatigue.”

The Illini (13-6, 4-4 B1G) start the night in a five-way tie for sixth in the Big Ten, the Buckeyes (11-8, 3-5 B1G) are a game back in league play. OSU has won back-to-back games over the Illini in Champaign.

Illinois sophomore Luke Goode is working his way back to the court. The wing hasn’t suited up in a game this season after fracturing a bone in his left foot during the team’s preseason secret scrimmage against Kansas. Goode was cleared to practice recently but hasn’t been fully cleared to resume full team workouts yet, doing 1-on-1 and 2-on-2 drills.

“You’re talking a guy that’s been out 10, 12 weeks, minimum 13,” Underwood said. “I don’t know two, maybe three months. Getting him involved in practice will be fun, it’ll be interesting to see because we know his shooting, we know his toughness, we know his rebounding. But he hasn’t done it in a game this year. I mean you’re talking about a guy who was utilized last year but not in major minute roles and we’ll see what that looks like as we move forward.”