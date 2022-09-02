BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WCIA) — The Big Ten season is here for Illinois football. Illinois opens league play under the Friday Night Lights visiting Indiana at 7 p.m. CT in the season opener for the Hoosiers. The Illini (1-0) played a Week 0 game for the second straight year, defeating Wyoming 38-6 last Saturday. Getting the experience of taking the field before other teams is something second-year Illini head coach Bret Bielema prefers. Indiana has the advantage of seeing the new Illinois offense under first-year coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. but experience is the best teacher, according to Bielema.

“Anything that’s not out there remains a mystery, which I think is a good thing,” Bielema said. “I would say, they game started off, there was this emergence of this is the offense. It was very evident that they answered some things that we had in plan. And then we had to make some adjustments, it kind of went back and forth. I love the way our coaches had to work during the course of the game, I thought they handled the moment.”

Grad transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito played well in his first start for the Illini, completing 27 of his 37 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. After transferring from Syracuse, he’s spent the past eight months learning Lunney’s offense, but they know a bigger test is coming against the Hoosiers.

“It’s an attack driven defense and it’s an attack driven team, that’s kind of how Coach Allen and that’s kind of their mentality,” Lunney Jr. said about the Indiana defense. “They’ve made that very clear and watching them on film, they try to create havoc on you from an offensive standpoint, very aggressive, very calculated in how they come about you, when they come about trying to get to you. So it’s a really strong dichotomy from what we saw last week.”

Illinois last played at the other Memorial Stadium in Bloomington in 2013. Bielema is 7-0 all-time against Indiana, but this is his first meeting against the Hoosiers as Illini coach. The game can be seen on FS1.