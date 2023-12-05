NEW YORK CITY (WCIA) — Illinois basketball gets a big time best under the bright lights of the Big Apple. The 20th-ranked Illini (6-1, 1-0 B1G) face No. 11 Florida Atlantic at 5:30 in a nationally televised game on ESPN in the Jimmy V Classic, a marquee non-conference event to help raise money and promote cancer research and awareness in memory of late coach Jim Valvano. This is the second-straight year Illinois has played in the event in New York City, after taking down No. 2 Texas 85-78 in overtime last season.

The Owls (7-1) sport one of the most potent offensives in the country, averaging 83.9 points per game. FAU returns 14 of its 15 players from last year’s run to the Final Four, winning a school record 35 games and the program’s first NCAA tournament victory. Led by Johnell Davis, Alijah Martin and Vlad Goldin, the Owls already have wins this season over No. 12 Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Butler, their only loss was to Bryant.

“FAU is very capable of putting 100 on you,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “They’re elite in transition, they’ve got multiple handlers. This is a team that has great movement, and great spacers.”



“We’ve got to do a really good job defensively,” Illinois senior forward Quincy Guerrier said. “I think if you do our job defensively, our offense will carry on.”

Illinois is in the midst of a three-game east coast trip, playing away from State Farm Center for the first time this season. After beating Rutgers in Piscataway on Saturday, the Illini remained on the east coast. They’ll fly home after Tuesday night’s game against FAU, before heading to Knoxville on Friday for a match-up against No. 17 Tennessee.