LAWRENCE, Kan. (WCIA) — Illinois football is set for its first of two Friday nights games this season against Kansas tonight. The Illini will also host Nebraska Friday, Oct. 6.

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is expected to start after missing the Jayhawks’ season opener against Missouri State. Daniels is the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, and trying to contain him is a big priority for the Illini defense.

“You’ve got to ask the question, do you play coverage and only bring a couple and allow him to have a little more time back there? Or do you bring more than they can block and still allow them to run around because we can’t get to him?” defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said. “So you just try to find a balance and get them off beat a little bit so that’s always the challenge when you’re playing a quarterback of that caliber.”

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.