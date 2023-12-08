KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball is looking for its second marquee win of the week as they get set to take on No. 17 Tennessee on Saturday.

For good measure, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood has said he has been playing “Rocky Top” all week at practice as a way to get prepared for the game. The song made famous in the 1960’s by the Osborne Brothers is the theme song for the Volunteers, who have played one of the toughest schedules in the country. Their three losses are to Kansas, North Carolina, and Purdue. They have beaten Wisconsin in Madison this year. The game is part of a home-and-home with the Vols coming to Champaign next year.

“I love on-campus games, and I think they’re a benefit for our fans, for the students,” Underwood said. “Now it’s going to be everybody against us and I thrive on those things.”

“I’m just ready to play. I’ve been ready to play since we watched film on them,” senior Justin Harmon said. “I just feel like it’s going to be a real good game.”

The Utah Valley transfer has carved out his role with the Illini, scoring a season-high 10 points against No. 11 Florida Atlantic on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. A leading scorer role in previous years, he’s providing a big boost off the bench for the Illini.

“Justin’s a guy we don’t run a lot of stuff to, and yet he is a great spacer, he is a great driver of the ball down hill,” Underwood said. “He’s a guy that every time he shoots it I think it’s going in.”

“If I got to guard the best player, I’m going to guard the best player,” Harmon said. “If they want me to make threes I’m going to do that. Whatever he wants me to do I’m going to do it just to play. Whatever it takes to get on the court.”

Tip-off between the Illini and Vols is 11 a.m. on WCIA 3. Tune in during the Saturday evening newscasts on WCIA 3 for highlights and more.