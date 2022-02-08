WEST LAFAYETTE, In. (WCIA) — Mackey Arena will be rocking Tuesday night with a sold out crowd of more than 14,000 expected to see Round Two between Illinois and Purdue after the double overtime classic in Champaign.

While a lot of eyes will be on the big men and the between between Kofi Cockburn and Zach Edey and Trevion Williams, Illini head coach Brad Underwood is keying in on Sasha Stefanovic. He scored a team high 22 points for the Boilermakers in the first game, including five three-pointers. Underwood says the Illini have to do a better job on him if they want to walk out with a win.

This place will be rocking tonight for No. 13 Illinois and No. 3 Purdue



“You can’t give Sahsa 22 points, you’ve got to make them hard,” says Underwood. “He made shots at a very high level and that was one of the more disappointing things about that game. He’s a really good player, he’s really hard to guard. We made mistakes in transition. We made a couple of mistakes trying to gamble that put us in harms way. You can’t beat yourself against Purdue, they will make you pay. We just have to make everything as difficult as we can.”

The one thing the Illini have on their side is experience. Four out of the five starters are fifth year players, the other is All-American Cockburn. That has been in large part why the team has had so much success on the road, they have been there and done it before in front of crazy crowds winning 13 of their last 15 Big Ten road games. Including a 17-point victory at Indiana on Saturday.

“I think it just comes from having a bunch of old guys,” says senior Trent Frazier. “Like I said, me, Kofi, Jake [Grandison], [Da’Monte Williams], [Alfonso Plummer], late game on the floor together, all guys that have been in these situations. We try to just stay poised, stay connected.”

“Never in any point during a game do I get a sense of defeat from the team, no matter how much time is left and I think that has to do with experience,” says Grandison. “It calms everyone down and allows us to think and execute better.”

First place in the Big Ten is on the line. It is an 8 p.m. tip-off on ESPN.