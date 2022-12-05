NEW YORK (WCIA) — Illinois basketball dropped a spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Monday. The Illini (6-2, 0-1 B1G) are down to No. 17 ahead of Tuesday night’s marquee match-up against No. 2 Texas in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Illinois is coming off its second loss of the season heading into the nationally televised game against the Longhorns (6-0), who are coming off a five-point win over No. 7 Creighton.

“Great opportunity, Chris (Beard) does a great, great job at Texas,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “They’ve got tremendous talent, they’ve got a lot of people back. They beat some quality people already, should be a great match-up and one I’m looking forward to.”

The Illini’s best player, Terrence Shannon Jr., is very familiar with Beard. The Chicago native played for him at Texas Tech for two seasons before Beard left for Texas and Shannon arrived in Champaign earlier this year. Shannon Jr. is averaging team highs in points (19.8), rebounds (6.4) and assists (3.5), good enough for third among Big Ten players in scoring. After going down at Maryland with a large gash above his eye that required four stitches, Shannon Jr. says he will be ready to roll Tuesday night.

“The effect it’s got on me is just going to carry over to Texas,” Shannon Jr. said about the bandage he will wear above his right eye. “It’s just giving us some more edge, and some more will to win.”



“He’s a pretty tough kid,” Underwood said about Shannon Jr. “There was stitches and blood every where and he’s dying to get back in the game. Those are the kind of guys I like to rock with.”

Illinois and Texas tip-off at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in a game on ESPN.