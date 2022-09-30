MADISON, WIs. (WCIA) — Illinois head coach Bret Bielema has been back to Madison a couple of times since leaving for Arkansas in 2012, but he has never faced his old team at Camp Randall Stadium. That changes Saturday, and while Bielema is doing his best to make it about the game, everyone else is talking about the former Badgers coach returning to his former home.

The former Badgers coach could have seemingly stayed in Madison for as long as he wanted, he was 68-24 in seven seasons as head coach. He also took Wisconsin to three straight Rose Bowls. Six of those years current Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst was Bielema’s offensive coordinator, now they face each other Saturday.

“I’m proud of what those teams were able to accomplish,” Chryst said. “I enjoyed working with him and so you look back and you’re appreciative of it.”

“When Paul and I were together we constantly had to go back and listen to all the run, run, run but all our good teams were balanced with 200 run and 200 catch,” Bielema said. “Have I thought about it? Yeah, we’ll talk to them about how we’re going to handle the locker room, I know where the hotel is. A lot on the table but this game is about Illinois going to Wisconsin.”

Before the game, get ready with the Your Illini Nation Pregame Show airing on all WCIA social channels at 9:30 a.m.