CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois got quite the shock when men’s gymnastics head coach Justin Spring was moving on after 12 seasons in charge of the program, especially to take an assistant job.

For Spring, moving on to Alabama women’s gymnastics makes all the sense in the world. The passion for gymnastics in the SEC is unrivaled anywhere in the country, with the Crimson Tide averaging over 12,000 people per match last season. Spring added it is time for a new face to try and advance the Illini program further, but it is still not an easy choice to leave.

“I feel like my entire life has been in Champaign, Illinois,” Spring told WCIA. “I kind of remember my high school years and before that’s a blur. Basically my entire life memories have been in Champaign, Illinois. I just walked out of my office earlier for the last time to come here actually and that was a hard one to be honest with you. I got a lot of memories here. I got a lot of roots here.”

Former Illini Daniel Ribeiro was named interim head coach for the program.