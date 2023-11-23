WCIA — Every single scholarship running back on the Illinois roster has missed time this season for injury. Now with Kaden Feagin undergoing surgery this week, the Illini are down even further.

The team is getting an unexpected return however, as Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley graduate Aidan Laughery is expected to be available in the regular season finale against Northwestern. The redshirt freshman had previously undergone what was expected to be season-ending surgery, but Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said he thinks Laughery will be able to rejoin the team.

“I meet with the [doctors] every Sunday and they talked about how quickly he’s recovering and putting himself in a position to possibly be here this week,” Bielema said. “Ran yesterday, ran today. Not saying it’s going to be the same as when we started the season but we feel better going into this game about the running back depth than we have been the last three or four games.”

Laughery joins Reggie Love III as the only scholarship running backs healthy at the moment. The Illini will rely on them in a do or die scenario in the final week of the season, as Illinois needs a win over Northwestern to go bowling. Kickoff against the Wildcats is 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.