WCIA — Gibson City native Aidan Laughery knows there are big shoes to fill with former Illinois leading rusher Chase Brown entering the NFL Draft. So this Spring, the running back wants to show he’s the guy for the job.

“Body feels good, I feel strong so I’m just excited to get to practice every other day this Spring and get better,” Laughery said.

The GCMS standout tore his peck last season after making his college debut against Chattanooga, having only three carries for nine yards on the season. With a year under his belt now, he and fellow redshirt freshman Jordan Anderson have been leaning on one another to adjust to the college level.

“It’s definitely different coming back in,” Laughery said. “Last year I remember being really overwhelmed, especially at the start so it’s handy just having that knowledge already so it’s been good.”

“We’re buddies. We hang out all the time. We talk all the time,” Anderson said. “I mean we’ll talk through plays all the time, walk through plays whenever Reggie [Love III], Josh [McCray], whoever’s going, we’ll walk together, we’ll talk about it together.”

Coming in as the lightest back and 40 pounds lighter than most of the room, the 5-foot-11 redshirt freshman does boast a different style.

“Those guys are super talented, guys that are that size normally can’t do things that they can do. You know, those guys can catch the ball,” Laughery said. “I’m a little different than them so I just bring a different thing to the table, but really it’s just we’re all learning from each other every day and trying to get better.”

While there’s still the question of who will fill the leading back spot, the room is focused on helping each other get better.

“I don’t think we think about that too much,” Laughery said. “All of us in that room are pretty close and we’re all just learning together every day.”

With new running backs coach Thad Ward leading the charge, Laughery and the group know replacing the missing 75 percent of their rushing attack come fall will be key to keep the Illini winning games.