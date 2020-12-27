Late timeout sparks Illini comeback

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A quick timeout midway through the second half ended up changing the game for Illinois in their win against Indiana Saturday.

It wasn’t hard to see that Illinois head coach Brad Underwood was less than pleased with his team’s defense and rebounding, with the Hoosiers leading by two.

“I wanted to make sure that our guys knew from a philosophy standpoint where we were at and how we were going to win that game,” says Underwood.

Underwood couldn’t have scripted it any better. The Illini went on a 14-0 run in a three minute to stretch to take control. His parting words to Ayo Dosunmu out of the timeout were well received.

“I said it’s time to be you. It’s time to be the best player on the court and close this thing out.”

Ayo did that and more scoring 18 out of the team’s final 23 points.

“When it’s time to finish, I know when it’s time to close, I know when it’s time to put the other team away,” says Dosunmu. “I come in and try to do that.”

Ayo Dosunmu is the first #Illini since 97-98 to have consecutive 30-point games. Those kinds of lines will get you heaps of love from Brad Underwood.



"I knew Ayo was a hard rocking dude." pic.twitter.com/Xh4j4VbB94 — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) December 27, 2020

Kofi Cockburn shined as well scoring 15 points and grabbing 15 rebounds, outplaying Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis The 7-foot sophomore backed Ayo’s play and game high 30 points, not letting him finish his thought about getting his teammates involved.

“I’m going to cut him off,” said Cockburn in the postgame press conference. “He knows he can take over whenever he feels like it. Noboby can guard him, it’s that simple. Nobody can guard him, he knows that whenever he feels like it, he can take over. That’s it. He’s trying to be a nice guy.”

The Illini have now played the most Big Ten games out of any league team so far at four, they’re 3-1 towards the top of the standings and they end the calendar year 2020 at 7-3 overall. They get a well deserved week off here before hosting Purdue right back here at State Farm Center next Saturday.