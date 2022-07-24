WCIA — The 2022 Illinois men’s golf season ended earlier than the Illini wanted it to, falling in the Regional Round for the first time since 2007 back in May.

But the Illini have been busy this Summer, as five will compete in the Western Am Aug. 2-6 trying to win the trophy previously won by former Illini Dylan Meyer back in 2016. Players from across the globe will compete in Highland Park.

Senior Tommy Kuhl has played in Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, the Southern Am, and just finished second at the Illinois State Am as he heads into the prestigious tournament.

“It can be mentally very challenging, as you probably know, and these tournaments, the course setups, they’re very difficult so I haven’t played as good as I’ve wanted to in these events but my game is very close,” Kuhl said. “Mentally I feel like I’m in a good spot so I’ve just got to keep working hard to do the things I need to compete at this level and I think for me a lot of it is mental.”

Kuhl is joined in the Western Am by Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Piercen Hunt, Jerry Ji, and Matthis Besard, a transfer from Southern Illinois.