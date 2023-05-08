WCIA — The Illinois men’s golf regional is still a week away, which means it is the final stretch for seniors Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Tommy Kuhl.

The two two fifth-year seniors led the Illini to their eighth-straight Big Ten title last weekend, and 13th in the past 14 years. Dumont de Chassart won the Les Bolstad Award once again for the lowest scoring average in the Big Ten, he set a record in the process at 69.63.

Both Kuhl and Dumont de Chassart are future pros, and both are doing their best to enjoy their final month as Illini.

“Probably a little more special because it’s my last year,” Dumont de Chassart said. “We’re trying to win every year. My game has been trending the right way, just nice to see that I can play in some tough conditions. There’s a few stuff that I still have to work on but besides that, I feel very confident.”

“He’s a hell of a player and a hell of a person. He’s made me so much better and he’s playing some good golf right now and it’s very cool to see,” Kuhl said. “He definitely pushes me, you know I’ve got to get my game better if I want to beat him, but excited for him.”

Illinois is the top seed in the Bath, Mich. Regional starting on Monday, May 15.