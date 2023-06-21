WCIA — Illinois football picked up two commits on Wednesday, including another in-state recruit. Pinckneyville’s Karsen Konkel verbally committed to play for the Illini Wednesday, before Winter Park, Florida defensive back Verdell Woodward followed suit later in the afternoon, flipping from Wisconsin.

Konkel is a 6-foot-6, 225 pound tight end out of Southern Illinois, the fourth in-state prospect in the Class of 2024 to jump on board for the Illini. Konkel is the 18th-ranked recruit in the state, according to 247Sports, with a top 1,000 standing nationally. Konkel picked Illinois ahead of other offers from Arkansas, Michigan State, Indiana, Pittsburgh and Boston College, among others.

Woodward was originally a Wisconsin commit before the 6-foot-2, 180 pound defensive back switched his school, picking Illinois instead. The Florida native held offers from more than a dozen high major schools including several Big Ten schools. Woodward is a top 1,000 recruit nationally, according to 247Sports, ranked the 65th best cornerback in the Class of 2024.

With Konkel and Woodward on board, Illinois football now has 11 commits in the Class of 2024.