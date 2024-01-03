CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Fighting Illini fans who look to the rafters of State Farm Center can find a new addition to the Illinois Basketball Honored Jerseys program.

The program is meant to honor the best of the best to play basketball at the University of Illinois without permanently retiring their numbers. At the start of the 2023-24 season, there were 34 players honored with a banner featuring their jersey, including No. 40 Dwight Eddleman, No. 33 Kenny Battle, No. 25 Nick Anderson, No. 11 Dee Brown and No. 11 Ayo Dosunmu.

Now, No. 21 Kofi Cockburn hangs with them.

Cockburn is the second player coached by Brad Underwood to have their jersey honored, after his teammate Dosunmu. The banner was raised this season, but fans did not miss an elaborate ceremony like the one Dosunmu had. Cockburn’s banner wasn’t there for one game and was there for the next.

A spokesperson for the men’s basketball program explained that they wanted to raise the banner but didn’t want to wait an indefinite amount of time for Cockburn’s schedule to align with Illinois’. Since leaving the program to play professionally, Cockburn found a home in Japanese and, more recently, South Korean basketball leagues. International travel plus his teams’ schedules haven’t allowed for Cockburn to return to Champaign during Illinois’ season.

The spokesperson added that the program has every intention to hold a ceremony for Cockburn once he can attend.

Cockburn spent three seasons in the orange and blue from 2019-20 to 2021-22. A highly ranked center from Jamaica, Cockburn’s arrival coincided with a return to national relevance for Illinois. With Cockburn on the team, Illinois won a Big Ten Tournament championship, a Big Ten regular season championship and made the NCAA Tournament twice.

In his final two seasons, Cockburn was ranked among the national leaders in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage and slam dunks. Among many honors he received in his collegiate career, Cockburn was Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2020), First Team All-Big Ten (2021 and 2022), a Second Team All-American (2021) and a First Team All-American (2022). The latter two honors made Cockburn automatically eligible for the Honored Jerseys program.

Cockburn holds the Illinois program records for double-doubles (45) and is ranked 12th all-time in scoring (1,546) and 3rd all-time in rebounding (861). Among three-year players, Cockburn’s points and rebounds are both program records.