CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — For the second season in a row, Illinois center Kofi Cockburn is among the Top 15 players still up for the Wooden Award and was named to the ballot to decide the finalists.

Cockburn was one of five Big Ten players on the ballot, the most for a single conference in the nation. Voting will take place March 14-21 with the finalists being announced March 30.

2022 Wooden Award National Ballot

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Paulo Banchero, Duke

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Collin Gillespie, Villanova

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Johnny Juzang, UCLA

Walker Kessler, Auburn

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Bennedict Mathurn, Arizona

Keegan Murray, Iowa

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky