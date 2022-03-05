CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — For the second season in a row, Illinois center Kofi Cockburn is among the Top 15 players still up for the Wooden Award and was named to the ballot to decide the finalists.
Cockburn was one of five Big Ten players on the ballot, the most for a single conference in the nation. Voting will take place March 14-21 with the finalists being announced March 30.
2022 Wooden Award National Ballot
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
Ochai Agbaji, Kansas
Paulo Banchero, Duke
Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
Collin Gillespie, Villanova
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Jaden Ivey, Purdue
Johnny Juzang, UCLA
Walker Kessler, Auburn
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
Bennedict Mathurn, Arizona
Keegan Murray, Iowa
Jabari Smith, Auburn
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky