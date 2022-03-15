CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Between 1948 and 2020, seven Illini basketball players on nine occasions were selected to the AP All-American Second Team. Zero in that time were named to the First Team.

Now Tuesday with the announcement Kofi Cockburn is a 2022 First Team All-American, the Illini have gone back-to-back.

Ayo Dosunmu was the first Orange and Blue member to breaking into the First Team last season. Cockburn averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds a game this year. The center joins fellow Big Ten players Johnny Davis and Keegan Murray on the team. But individual accomplishments are not the main focus during this month. Kofi and the Illini are still hoping to hit their peak in the Big Dance.

“I knew how good we were and I still don’t think we’ve come close to hitting that peak or getting to as good as we can get,” says Cockburn. “We’re still learning, we’re still getting better. These guys are really tough guys. They’re winners. They want to win and they want to get better everyday so just the opportunity to be selected today be around these guys and have that moment, it was incredible.”

The Illini hope they will have a longer stay at the dance this year, and get to at least the second weekend. Chattanooga stands in their way first, with a match-up with Houston or UAB to follow with a win. All of the protocol last year dealing with COVID took the wind out of their sails and put a damper on the experience. They year, they plan on enjoying themselves more.

“You don’t want to go in and play with pressure, you want to go in with energy, you want to go in with excitement,” says Brad Underwood. “Really this past season was kind of the first time I felt like we didn’t have that. But we were in the bubble, we weren’t here. We’ll get our guys going, and cranked up.”

Be sure to tune into the Your Illini Nation Tournament Special on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., hosted by Bret Beherns, Andy Olson, and Brice Bement with special guests Derek Piper and Cory Bradford.