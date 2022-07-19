WCIA — Illinois pitcher Cole Kirschsieper and first baseman Justin Janas heard their names called in the 12th Round of the MLB Draft Tuesday. Kirschsieper by the Miami Marlins, and Janas by the Atlanta Braves.

The left-handed pitcher was a top draft prospect in the Big Ten. Kirschsieper was All-Big Ten Second Team in 2022 and finished fifth in the conference in innings (87.1) and seventh in ERA (3.40). The Frankfort native is the highest drafted Illini pitcher since Joey Gerber was taken by the Seattle Mariners in the 8th Round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Janas was taken off the board just a few minutes later at 365th overall. The sophomore also finished on the All-Big Ten Second Team in 2022. The 2021 Big Ten batting champ followed up that performance with an impressive .361 average in 2022, with 6 HR and 37 RBI.