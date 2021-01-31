Kendrick Green gets NFL combine invite

WCIA — Former Illini offensive lineman Kendrick Green received an NFL combine invite on Sunday, becoming the first Illini since 2017 to get the opportunity to showcase his talent at the annual event. Normally held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in February, athletes will work out at their own pro days or on college campuses. All medical testing will be done at medical facilities near the prospect and team interviews will be held virtually.

Green is coming off an outstanding redshirt junior season where he was named First Team All-Big Ten. The Peoria native was also tabbed with a USA Today Second Team All-American honor.

It’s been four years since an Illini has been invited to the NFL combine. Chunky Clements, Hardy Nickerson, Carroll Phillips and Dawuane Smoot were all part of that year’s event, but only Smoot was selected in the NFL Draft. Illinois has only had two players drafted since 2017, Smoot (Jaguars) and Nick Allegretti 2019 to the Chiefs.