CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — There are late bloomers and then there is Kendall Smith. In his first five years at Illinois, the Bolingbrook native had not put a lot on tape.

“I remember last year, I was sitting up there watching the pro day from last year like, ‘I got one year to make it happen,'” Smith said after his own pro day workout this year.

At the time, the mainly special teamer had only one start and 31 tackles over a half decade in Champaign. But a five interception season in 2022 turned everything around, and now the high school receiver-turned college safety is trying to catch the eye of NFL teams.

“I think I got good tape man, I show I can take the ball away,” Smith said. “I show I can come down and make tackles in space. I played special teams for five years, so that shouldn’t be a question if I can do that or not.”

The sixth-year senior impressed at the Illinois Pro Day last month in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams, clocking a 4.59 40-yard dash, with 23 reps on the bench press. Smith wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine but his performance is putting him right in the draft conversation with his secondary teammates Devon Witherspoon, Sydney Brown and Quan Martin. Illinois hasn’t had four defensive backs selected in the same draft since 1947.

“Most teams when they’re calling, they’re enamored we have so many guys in the secondary with this kind of talent and ability,” Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said.



“They killed it man, they had me excited,” Smith said about his former teammates. “It definitely motivated me to make sure I came out and gave a good performance. Illinois DBs are starting to have a standard, and I tried to make sure I held that up as well.”

The 6-foot-1 safety making it to this point seemed improbable just a year ago, he even entered the transfer portal before his breakout season, but he’s always had belief.

“That was my mission, this really isn’t a surprise,” Smith said. “This is what I was gonna have to do to get to where I want to get to, I had one year to make that happen. I’m glad it’s been able to work out this well for me.”

The NFL Draft starts next Thursday, April 27th with the first round at 7 p.m. in Kansas City. The second and third rounds are Friday, with the fourth through seventh rounds on Saturday.