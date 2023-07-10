SAVOY (WCIA) — Kendall Gill hosted the 34th annual Cunningham Children’s Home Golf Outing at the University of Illinois courses Monday. The longtime event raises money for Central Illinois youth, and in particular a boys home in Urbana named in Gill’s honor. Forty-one teams teed it up to support the cause this year, in one of the biggest outings in the three-plus decade history of the event.

“And they believe in the same thing that we believe in, as far as taking care of the kids at the Cunningham Children’s Home,” Gill said about the supporters who attended Monday. “We do this for a reason, to raise money for them (the kids), and year after year that’s why they (supporters) come back, because they see the results of the outing helping the kids at the home.”

The golf outing always draws a big crowd, with Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood, athletic director Josh Whitman and Mary Henson, the wife of the late great Lou Henson, in attendance as special guests Monday. The event has raised more than $650,000 over the years.