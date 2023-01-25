CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Kendall Bostic has always prided herself in rebounding but this year the junior forward’s scoring is complimenting her game and team in a big way. Bostic already has eight double-doubles in 20 games this season, two more than she had all of last year. The Michigan State transfer has taken the next step offensively, averaging nearly four more points per game, all while elevating her shooting percentage from 49 percent last season to 66 percent this season.

“I believe every time she touches the ball down low she can score it,” Illinois head coach Shauna Green said. “So now getting her to have that mindset plus being able to pass out and getting other people shots, we’re much better offensive team when she’s in that aggressive mindset.”

Bostic leads the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 10.4 per game, a full rebound more than the next closest person. Her shooting percentage is also second in the league at 70 percent in conference only games, making 53 of her 76 attempts from the field.

“Just having the confidence to do it in the game and know that like my teammates and my coaches trust me to score the ball during this possession or like the shot clock’s low we’re going to go into me and just like having that faith in confidence in me is huge because last year I didn’t really feel like I had that confidence,” Bostic said. “So just kind of seeing that build off is really cool.”

No. 22 Illinois returns to the court Thursday night hosting Purdue at 7 p.m. at State Farm Center. The Illini are 16-4 this season, tied for fifth in the Big Ten standings with a 6-3 mark. The Boilermakers are 13-6 overall and 4-5 in league play