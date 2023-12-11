CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Keith Randolph Jr. officially declared for the NFL Draft on Monday, following up on his word last month that his time as an Illini was over after this season. The Illinois defensive lineman had another season of eligibility remaining in college but after five years in school, Randolph Jr. is going pro. The Belleville native played in 10 games this fall, recording 49 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries as a team captain.

“Five years ago I stepped foot on this campus as a 17-year-old kid,” Randolph Jr. said in his social media post. “This place has now changed me into the man I am today. Choosing the University of Illinois was one of the best decisions I have made in my life. It has been a true honor to wear the orange and blue and to represent the Block I. Although football may take me all over the world, Champaign will always be my home.”

In his career, Randolph Jr. played in 42 games in five seasons, recording 159 tackles, 23 TFL for 75 yards, 10 sacks, two interceptions, six pass deflections and one forced fumble.